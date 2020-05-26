PHOTOS: Memorial Day across Virginia

Skip to content
Virginia
Posted:
May 26, 2020 / 04:55 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 26, 2020 / 04:55 PM EDT
David Mersiovsky plays taps along Charlotte Street in Fredericksburg, Va, on Monday, May 25, 2020. Despite the cancellation of the annual luminaria display at nearby Fredericksburg National Cemetery due to COVID-19 restrictions, residents placed luminaria between Lee Avenue and Littlepage Street to commemorate Memorial Day. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)
The Dirty Buffalo restaurant in Norfolk prepared a table on Memorial Day, “In honor of those who never came home and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defending our Freedom and Liberties.” (Photo WAVY.com)
The beach along the Potomac River in Colonial Beach, Va., is sparsely populated on Memorial Day Monday, May 25, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)
A man drives near the Potomac River in Colonial Beach, Va., with an inflated animal leashed to the roof of a golf cart on Monday, May 25, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)
Debbie Boggs, of Lewisburg, W.VA. (in dress), is the matriarch of the family that included about 17 people who camped at Smith Mountain Lake during Memorial Day weekend on a property they own. They stopped to purchase bait for fishing at the Captain’s Quarters Boat Rental at Halesford Bridge on Monday, May 25. (Stephanie Klein-Davis/The Roanoke Times via AP)
A boater speeds across Virginia’s Smith Mountain Lake near Hales Ford Bridge on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020. (Stephanie Klein-Davis/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Flags hang from the porch railings of the Bridgewater Pointe condominium building in honor of Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, near Moneta, Va. (Stephanie Klein-Davis/The Roanoke Times via AP)
A member of the wait staff carries items at Mango’s Bar & Grill at Bridgewater Plaza on Smith Mountain Lake on Memorial Day, serving lunches to people outside only, Monday, May 25, 2020, near Moneta, Va. (Stephanie Klein-Davis/The Roanoke Times via AP)
President Donald Trump stands after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, in honor of Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump salutes at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, in honor of Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Arlington, Va., with Vice President Mike Pence and First Lady Melania Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
American flags are placed at every tombstone at Arlington Cemetery on Memorial Day in Arlington, Va., Monday, May 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Army veteran Brett Miller of Syracuse, N.Y., visits the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Arlington, Va. Miller and his wife drove their motorcycle to Washington to visit his father’s grave in Arlington Cemetery. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
A group of veterans with Operation Enduring Warrior stop in front of the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
A group of veterans with Operation Enduring Warrior greet Brian Willette with the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and his wife Gina Willette of South Hadley, Mass., in front of the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
