PHOTOS: Memorial Day across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) has mandated for everyone over the age of 10 years old must to wear face coverings starting this Friday, May 29, in congregate settings.

The exception is eating or drinking, exercising, having health conditions that make wearing face masks difficult, or if someone is having trouble breathing while wearing one. Northam said the masks don't have to be medical-grade, it can be a homemade cloth face covering.