Photographer raised $3,000 for Animal Welfare League of Arlington in 4 days

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — An Arlington photographer raised $3,000 in just two weekends for the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.

Mike Leonard volunteered his mornings and evenings to photograph Arlington and Alexandria’s pet owners from their front yards. Sessions took about 10 minutes and cost a minimum donation of $100 for a minimum of three professional photos.

“I’ve been a lifelong photographer. I’ve been taking photos for about 20 years now,” Leonard said. “Really started out as an amateur wildlife and landscape photographer and then had kids. I tell folks the only wildlife I photograph now walks around on two legs and plays with Legos.

Leonard isn’t just photographing four legged “wildlife” these days for the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. Since April, he’s photographed upwards of 100 families for other community organizations’ benefit.

“It’s all been good and hopefully we’ll continue to do this. I’ll continue taking photos and doing these porch portraits as long as people want to do them,” Leonard said.

AWLA is collecting photos for its June calendar contest. Some of the pups from Mike’s sessions may make it into this year’s calendar. Find Mike Leonard Photo on Facebook and Twitter @mikeleonardphoto.

Since it opened in 1944, the AWLA has grown with over 300 volunteers and a formal humane education program and community services.