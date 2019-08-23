Pharmacy robbery ends in guilty plea

Carl Morris, 44, of Winchester pleaded guilty to robbing and shooting at Martins Food clerks in January

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WDVM) — A Winchester man has pleaded guilty to armed robbery charges after he held up a pharmacist earlier this year.

On Friday, Carl William Morris II, 44, of Winchester entered a guilty plea in the U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg for robbing a Martins Food grocery store pharmacy and shooting at a clerk.

On January 18, 2019, Morris entered the Martins Food on Gateway Drive and approached a pharmacy clerk at a cash register. While the clerk rang up a purchase, Morris pulled a handgun from his waistband and demanded the clerk give him pain medication.

Morris robbed the clerk of more than $2,000 worth of Oxycontin before running out of the store. Another clerk followed him outside, and when Morris saw the employee, he fired at the clerk. The clerk was not injured during the incident.

Morris then ran into a wooded area nearby to hide, until a K9 unit with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office located him.

Morris pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime.