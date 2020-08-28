Petitions surface for and against Sherando Warrior mascot

STEPHENS CITY, Va. (WDVM) –Two petitions have surfaced regarding the Warrior mascot at Sherando High School.

One petition, aiming to change the current mascot, citing cultural appropriation against Native Americans. The other petition, a counter-petition, trying to keep the mascot the same. As of Friday, the counter-petition had more signatures with over 2,000 signatures.

In order for a mascot change to be considered, the issue would have to be brought before the principal of the school. So far, neither petition has been presented to the principal of Sherando High School or any other administrative member of Frederick County Public Schools.

The current principal of Sherando, John Nelson, has served in his current role for 21 years. According to Frederick County Public Schools, he’s only noted one previous push to change the mascot, occurring during the 2016-2017 school year from an individual outside of the school community.

“The school met with him to hear his concerns. As a result of that, (FCPS) developed a plan to better educate the Sherando community about the Native American history in the area,” Steve Edwards, FCPS Coordinator of Policy and Communications.

According to Frederick County Public Schools, the mascot was chosen before Sherando opened in 1993. Between 1,100 to 1,200 future, Sherando students took part in voting on the school mascot. The mascot choices were-Braves, Chiefs, Hawks, and Warriors.

“My understanding is that some of the rationale that those that were in favor of that particular name was the pride of a warrior, the perseverance of a warrior, the family, and connectivity of the Native American culture,” said Edwards.