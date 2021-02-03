Peter Newsham sworn in as Prince William Co.’s 5th police chief

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Former D.C. police chief Peter Newsham was sworn in as the new chief for Prince William County Police.

Newsham was sworn in at the Charlie G. Dean station in a private ceremony on Monday.

However, Newsham’s appointment was widely contested last year, with protesters marching outside a board meeting back in December.

Demonstrators voiced their concerns over how the D.C. Police handled black lives matter protests last summer, but during his speech, Newsham preached civility.

“I vow to all of you, and to the community of Prince William County, that I will always treat you with respect. I will treat our under-served communities, people with mental health issues and people who we are required to take into custody will be treated with respect.”

He is the county’s fifth police chief in their 50 year history.