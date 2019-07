FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue confirmed one person was struck by a metro train in the 2600 block of Avenir Place in Merrifield shortly before 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The person has been removed from under the train and will be taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

UPDATE – person struck by metro train in the 2600 block of Avenir Place in Merrifield: person has been extricated from under metro train. Crews will be transporting to an area hospital momentarily. #FCFRD #FairfaxCounty @MetroTransitPD pic.twitter.com/kwGypBi761 — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) July 17, 2019

This story will be updated as information becomes available.