FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va (WDVM) – Fairfax County police say a person is in the hospital after being shot at a Food Star supermarket.

According to police, the incident happened between two customers inside the store located at 5521 Leesburg Pike.

One man is being treated for life-threatening injuries at the hospital. The other man is said to be cooperating with police while in custody.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time. However, the incident is under investigation.