Person dies from injury at Lorton industrial worksite

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police say a person was injured and killed by machinery at an industrial worksite in Lorton Tuesday morning.

Police announced they are investigating the incident at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at a worksite on the 9900 block of Richmond Highway. Police say the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear when in the morning the accident occurred, and the person has not been identified.

An investigation is ongoing. ‘

This is a developing story and will be updated.

