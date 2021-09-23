People can ride WinTran for free through 2023

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — People can now catch a free ride in Winchester using the City’s public transit system WinTran.

Anyone living in or visiting Winchester can ride for free through June of 2023.

“People are still able just to get on the bus we don’t ask them for a card we don’t ask them whether they were originally adult fare or half fare we just track our passengers each time someone gets on the bus we track the ridership that way,” said Renee Wells Transportation Services Division Manager for the City of Winchester.

The free bus fare is paid for using federal funding that the city received because of the pandemic.

“This initiative came through the cares act money that we received we received approximately 3 million dollars in CARES Act funds so we appropriated that over several years through our grant funding,” said Wells.

The City says that free transportation is also a way to help the area bounce back from the economic problems caused by the pandemic.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time because now more people are out we’re moving around and they’re trying to get back into the workforce so it was a prime time to offer the free fare,” Wells stated.

The hours of operation are still the same, Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.