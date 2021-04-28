People attend Valley Health Business at the Bloom

CLEAR BROOK, Va. (WDVM) — People came out Wednesday for Business at the Bloom at the 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.

Valley Health’s Business at the Bloom gave people the chance to talk with business owners across the Northern Shenandoah Valley.

Business at the Bloom was held at the Tolley Dental Zone at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. The event featured catered lunch and speaker Dave Sanderson, a Frederick County native who is an author with over 30 years of sales experience and a survivor of Miracle on the Hudson.

“It’s one of the largest gatherings of business leaders in the Northern Shenandoah Valley and apple blossom is kind of the apple blossom festival is all things to all people meaning there is something for everyone and this is a nice opportunity for the business community to kind of take a break mid apple blossom week and you know to connect with people they do business with all year,” said Michael Wade event Co-Chair of Valley Health Business at the Bloom.