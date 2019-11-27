Breaking News
Pentagon Metro Station flooding leaves commuters to go a different route

Virginia

pentagon metro station in Arlington flooded this morning after a sudden water main break

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Pentagon metro station in Arlington flooded Wednesday morning after a sudden water main break.

A lot of commuters had to catch a free bus shuttle instead of the metro because the station was flooded and needed to be shut down. It was first reported around 7:30 a.m.

Officials with the Arlington Department of Environmental Services said the flooding was caused by a break in a metro water line.

One commuter says he was on the train when the announcement was made that they were bypassing the pentagon station, making him late for work

Joshua Dwyer, a commuter said, “I was actually really bummed because I made an effort to get in early this morning because I was trying to get some of that holiday time in to leave a little early.”

The Pentagon metro station was reopened as of Wednesday afternoon.

