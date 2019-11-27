Pentagon Metro Station flooding leaves commuters to go a different route

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Pentagon metro station in Arlington flooded Wednesday morning after a sudden water main break.
A lot of commuters had to catch a free bus shuttle instead of the metro because the station was flooded and needed to be shut down. It was first reported around 7:30 a.m.
Officials with the Arlington Department of Environmental Services said the flooding was caused by a break in a metro water line.
One commuter says he was on the train when the announcement was made that they were bypassing the pentagon station, making him late for work
Joshua Dwyer, a commuter said, “I was actually really bummed because I made an effort to get in early this morning because I was trying to get some of that holiday time in to leave a little early.”
The Pentagon metro station was reopened as of Wednesday afternoon.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App