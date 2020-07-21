Pentagon City prepares for Amazon’s HQ2, influx of people

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — As Arlington inches closer to welcoming Amazon’s HQ2 campus, the county is working on plans to redevelop Pentagon City. This is the first time the area will be getting a facelift since its creation in 1976. The Pentagon City Phased Development Site Plan mapped out the future of the area, but with Amazon’s arrival, Pentagon City Planning Coordinator Matt Mattauszek says the county needs to revisit that vision.

“As these property owners adjacent to Amazon’s headquarters are reconsidering their future we have to revisit some of our planning documents to verify what mechanism are we going to use should they propose their applications in the future or have different visions for what they want to do on their site,” Mattauszek said.

The county’s been taking a special look at the area since Amazon announced it would be moving to Arlington and Mattauszek says some of the property owners were looking to redevelop their properties, which are aging. The county will also evaluate the residential blocks that have above ground parking. “That is not exactly the best use of those spaces given their proximity to Metro stations. One of our founding principles in planning is we try to concentrate as much density and mixture of uses around those different modes of travel because those are the greatest places to accommodate that growth,” said Mattauszek.

Residents that live near Amazon’s headquarters will bear a larger burden from the additional density and transportation impacts. A group of about 30 stakeholders, including business owners and members of three area civic associations, are already weighing in. The county will be asking the public for input well into the fall and hopes to solidify the project’s implementation strategies by summer of 2021.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM