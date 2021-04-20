Peeping Tom who fell from locker room ceiling is indicted on additional charges

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A Woodbridge man is facing additional charges after he fell through the ceiling of a woman’s locker room in January.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Brian Joe was indicted by a grand jury in Stafford County Circuit Court on fifteen charges of peeping and four charges of breaking and entering.

After a thorough investigation of evidence, it was determined Joe had accessed the ceiling at OneLife Fitness on Garrisonville Road five times that month, entering through a single-stall bathroom to access the ceiling leading to the women’s locker room each time.

Joe remains at Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.

