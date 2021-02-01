Peeping Tom falls 10 feet from ceiling in women’s locker room

STAFFORD, Va. (WDVM) — Brian Anthony Joe has been arrested after spying on women from the ceiling of the women’s locker room at a local gym, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at Onelife Fitness in Stafford, Va. One woman got it all on tape.

“As I was walking into the locker room, the women’s locker room, I saw the ceiling moving, and then, I just thought that was weird at first, and then I just started seeing someone’s legs fall off from the ceiling. All of us women were like ‘what is going on?’” said Jennifer Benitez, a bystander who posted the video on her TikTok page.

The women assumed he was maintenance until they noticed he was not in uniform and in a hurry to get out of the locker room, striking suspicions.

“He just looked suspicious, like walking away from the women’s locker rooms. He was like all dirty and everything, and of the members there stopped him, and they all cornered him and he had no choice but to run into one of the individual bathrooms that my gym has,” explained Benitez.

He was in the bathroom for about 30 minutes before police showed up to arrest him – but how did he get into the ceiling?

“He has a rope ladder with him and that’s how he climbed into the women’s locker room,” said Benitez.

She says this is something no one ever expected to happen, and the women who saw it all unfold were in shock.

“We kind of felt violated in a way because that’s the women’s locker room, you know, that was just really strange,” she said.

She said all the gym members were really upset about this incident.

Brian Anthony Joe was charged with burglary, three counts of peeping or spying into a building and vandalism. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.