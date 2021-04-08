Pediatricians report increased levels of depression and anxiety among students

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — During a Fairfax County Public Schools town hall meeting on Wednesday, pediatrician and president of the Virginia chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Michael Martin, presented data showing a major increase in levels of depression and anxiety in students.

Martin said pediatricians statewide have noticed toddlers through college-age students have had many problems being away from the social setting and the learning environment.

A study was done in late winter surveying over 200 pediatricians in the Commonwealth on trends they were seeing in their patients. 90 to 95% of pediatricians reported increased or greatly increased levels of anxiety and depression in students.

“I can tell you, in practice, most of us are seeing a huge increase in the number of kids we’re admitting to the hospital for mental health problems. I’m probably, in my practice, admitting one to two kids a week. I wouldn’t do that in the size practice I have in maybe once every six months, I would have one child be admitted,” said Martin.

Data presented during the Virtual Town Hall meeting.

Martin said that it is only getting worse, which is why he is an advocate for students to return to in-person instruction.