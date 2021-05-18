Pediatrician charged with sexual assault

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Two female victims have come forward accusing a pediatric physician of sexually assaulting them during their office visits to Potomac Pediatrics in Woodbridge, Virginia.

72-year-old Leonard Lee Touchette was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of object sexual penetration and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

One female victim said she was sexually assaulted by Touchette between 1992 and 1998 when she was between two and eight years of age. The second victim alleges she was sexually assaulted between 2014 and 2020 when she was between 11 and 17 years old.

The Prince William County Police Department are still investigating these incidents.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.