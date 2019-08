FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) -- It's the first week of school in Fairfax County and thanks to a new app the morning and afternoon routines may be much more simple for parents and students.

On Monday, FCPS officially launched the here comes the bus app which tracks school buses. With the push of a button, parents will have real-time bus locations and notification alerts helping them get to the bus on time. For safety reasons, the app is only accessible with a school district code and student information systems parent account.