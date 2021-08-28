Pedestrian struck in Fairfax, police investigating crash

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are investigating a crash in Fairfax where a pedestrian was left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car.

At around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, police responded to the Fairfax County Parkway near Old Plains Road where a pedestrian was struck and then transported to the hospital.

The circumstances of the accident have not yet been released but the driver did stay on the scene.

The Fairfax County Parkway remained closed for an hour after the incident and has since reopened.