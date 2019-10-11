Pedestrian struck and killed by teen driver in Triangle

TRIANGLE, Va. (WDVM) — A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed early Friday morning at the 3600 block of Graham Park Rd in Triangle, Virginia according to Prince William County Police.

Police identified the victim as Zorka Vesovic, 67 of Triangle. According to police, she was walking within the crosswalk shortly before 7 a.m. when a teenage girl driving west on Graham Park Rd struck Vesovic. The driver, only identified by police as a 16-year-old girl from Triangle, remained on the scene.

Police said Vesovic was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

