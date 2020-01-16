Pedestrian seriously injured on Rt 1 in Triangle, Va.

TRIANGLE, Va. (WDVM) — A man was seriously injured in a crash on Route 1 at Quantico Gateway Drive in Triangle, Virginia, police reported Wednesday evening.

Prince William County Police said the man was a pedestrian. The driver who allegedly struck the man stayed on the scene and was not injured. Police said to expect delays around 7 p.m.

None of the parties involved were identified publicly. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.