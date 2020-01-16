Pedestrian seriously injured on Rt 1 in Triangle, Va.

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GRAPHICSBANK)

TRIANGLE, Va. (WDVM) — A man was seriously injured in a crash on Route 1 at Quantico Gateway Drive in Triangle, Virginia, police reported Wednesday evening.

Prince William County Police said the man was a pedestrian. The driver who allegedly struck the man stayed on the scene and was not injured. Police said to expect delays around 7 p.m.

None of the parties involved were identified publicly. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories