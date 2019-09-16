Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run in Loudoun County

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — Deputies in Loudoun County are investigating a hit-and-run that left one woman seriously injured on Monday morning.

The accident happened near the intersection of Sterling Boulevard and Davis Drive. According to sheriff’s deputies, the victim was walking in the roadway on Sterling Boulevard when she was hit by a car. She was transferred to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police say the person behind the wheel left the scene and hasn’t been located. Based on evidence at the scene of the incident, the suspect’s vehicle is believed to be red.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-0445.