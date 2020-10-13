Pedestrian Safety Month reminders

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Pedestrians and bicyclists will soon be commuting on darker roads when we turn our clocks back for daylight saving time, making them much more difficult to be seen by drivers. For Pedestrian Safety Month, Prince William County Police Department reminds pedestrians and bicyclists how to stay safe during their evening commute.

They encourage commuters to wear light-colored clothing and reflective accessories to make themselves visible to drivers. PWCPD also advises to not forget about your furry friend, as they can wear reflective dog leashes and collars to keep them safe.

“If you know you’re going to be going out for awhile, and you have the ability, any reflective accessories, spoke clips or wristbands and belts…If you are bicycling, make sure you have a light on the front and at least a red reflector or a red light on the back of your bike,” said Renee Carr, Public Information Officer, PWCPD.

PWCPD also wants to remind pedestrians to use crosswalks and cross at intersections to avoid being struck by a car. Also, to make sure you order a rideshare car or taxi if you or a friend are unable to get home safely on your own.