Pedestrian killed in Springfield hit-and-run

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police say they are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred Tuesday night in Springfield.
Police said in a tweet at 7:33 p.m. that they responded to Backlick Road at Edsall Road, where they found a man dead at the scene. Police then said the striking vehicle left the scene of the crash.
Police are asking anyone who was driving on Backlick or Edsall Road at 6:30 p.m. who saw the incident to call the Fairfax County non-emergency number at 703-691-2131.
The incident is still under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
