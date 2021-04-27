Pedestrian killed in Annandale crash

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) — A woman died in a pedestrian crash Monday night in Annandale, Fairfax County Police say.

Police said they were on the scene of the crash shortly after 11 p.m. at Little River Turnpike and Backlick Road. They say the woman was transported to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police say the driver of the car remained on the scene. The eastbound lane of Little River Turnpike was closed for some time.

The identity of the woman and the circumstances of the crash are currently unknown. An investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated.