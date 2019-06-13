Pedestrian in critical condition after she was struck on Columbia Pike

Arlington County police report the adult female was transported to an area hospital

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — A woman is in critical condition after she was struck while walking in the intersection of Columbia Pike and S. Four Mile Run Wednesday morning.

Arlington County police report the adult female was transported to an area hospital. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

A portion of Columbia Pike was blocked off into the early hours of the afternoon.

“The department’s Critical Accident Team continues to investigate the crash and asks anyone with information to contact Detective S. Lafley at 703-228-4052 or slafley@arlingtonva.us,” said Public Information Officer Ashley Savage with the Arlington County Police Department.