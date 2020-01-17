Pedestrian hit, killed in Fairfax County

Police say the pedestrian was hit on Richmond Highway

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — One person has died after being hit by a car in Fairfax County.

Our Crash Reconstruction Unit is responding to a fatal crash where a pedestrian was hit in the 9100 block of Richmond Hwy. The striking car remained at the scene. NB Richmond Hwy will be closed near Fairfax County Parkway while detectives investigate. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/RSML4phR2M — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) January 17, 2020

Police say the pedestrian was hit on Richmond Highway and that the driver remained on scene.

