Pedestrian hit, killed in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — One person has died after being hit by a car in Fairfax County.
Police say the pedestrian was hit on Richmond Highway and that the driver remained on scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Police say the pedestrian was hit on Richmond Highway
by: Amanda EngelPosted: / Updated:
FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — One person has died after being hit by a car in Fairfax County.
Police say the pedestrian was hit on Richmond Highway and that the driver remained on scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App