Pedestrian hit, killed in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — One person has died after being hit by a car in Fairfax County.

Police say the pedestrian was hit on Richmond Highway and that the driver remained on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

