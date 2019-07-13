Pedestrian hit and killed in Bailey’s Crossroads

Fairfax County Police Department says it's seeing an increase in pedestrian-related crashes.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)– Fairfax County police are investigating a car crash that killed a pedestrian late Thursday night.

Police were called to the scene of Leesburg Pike and Payne Street at Bailey’s Crossroads in Alexandria to find 66-year-old Mohammed Ishaq dead after being struck by a 2008 Mazda 3.

The car was reportedly traveling eastbound and hit Ishaq who was walking in an area without a crosswalk. Police say there is a rising number of pedestrian fatalities in 2019.

“According to our Traffic Division, countywide to date in 2019, we have had ten pedestrian fatalities, 84 injuries and 78 pedestrian- related crashes,” said Sgt. Greg Bedor, spokesperson for the Fairfax County Police Department.

While the investigation continues, police say neither speed nor alcohol were factors in Ishaq’s death.