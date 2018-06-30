Pedestrian fatally struck in Fairfax

Friday morning in Fairfax a pedestrian was struck while walking in the road on Main Street.

At approximately 5:20 in the morning Fairfax police responded to the scene near Tedrich Boulevard after the man was struck walking westbound in the right eastbound lane of Main Street.

After being transported to Fairfax Hospital, the 37-year-old unidentified male died of his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene. Police report there is no evidence that speed or alcohol contributed to the accident.

