Pedestrian dies after hit and run in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A man is dead after he was struck by a driver at the intersection of Caton Hill Rd and Telegraph Rd in Woodbridge, Virginia around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Prince William County Police say the victim , 30-year-old John Tumuti Nganga, died at the hospital. The unidentified driver fled the scene in a red sedan, continuing eastbound on Caton Hill Rd towards Prince William County Parkway, according to police investigation. Police say it is unclear if Nganga was struck within the crosswalk.

The investigation is ongoing.