SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM)– Fairfax Officials responded to a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on Industrial Road near Backlick Road.

Officials said the pedestrian was walking in the right westbound lane of Industrial road when he was hit by a dark colored SUV. David Velasquez, 29, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries. Officials said speed and alcohol intake are unknown for the driver.