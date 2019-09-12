Pedestrian crash on Little Falls Road declared fatal

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington Police Department announced a pedestrian crash that occurred last Wednesday has now been declared fatal.

The incident happened at the intersection of Little Falls Road and North Ohio Street. A 55-year-old Arlington woman was crossing Little Falls Road in the crosswalk, when she was struck by a vehicle.

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead. While the driver remained on the scene, no one has been charged at this time. The investigation into this crash remains on-going.