ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The roads are getting deadlier for pedestrians — so far this year, 44 people have died after being hit by a car in Virginia, and that’s got officials working on new ways to get those numbers under control.

The campaign called Street Smart wants to create safer roads for walkers, joggers, runners, and bikers. Additionally, police will be also on the lookout for drivers who are speeding and drivers who don’t stop for pedestrians in a crosswalk.

D.C. resident Benjamin Gates shared his story after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a hit and run.

“It is a pain that I do not want anyone to have to experience because we can change a person’s life and they can change their family’s lives. As well. Please I implore you to share the road with everyone and for the pedestrians. Please be safe,” he said.

The campaign runs from now until May 22nd.