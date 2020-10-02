Peanut butter manufacturer will set up shop in Fairfax County

Fairfax County will soon be home to production for OmMade Peanut Butter.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday that Virginia-based OmMade Peanut Butter will be creating a small-scale peanut butter production plant in the county.

OmMade Peanut Butter was created by Reston resident, Radhika Murari at her home in 2012. She was hosting an event and one of the volunteers said she was hungry. So, Murari offered her some apples and her home-made peanut butter.

“As soon as she tasted it, she said, ‘You need to start selling this. You’re sitting on a goldmine,'” said Murari.

Since then, she expanded her company to an online retail store, getting her products into Whole Foods Markets.

The company’s expansion will include putting $300,000 towards its manufacturing operation. The company will also receive a $25,000 grant from the state, and a matching grant from the county.

“I tell everybody al the time, that if you start with a phenomenal ingredient, like Virginia peanuts, you really can’t go wrong,” said Murari. “There is a huge amount of support for small businesses in this area.”

Murari says that the plant will create jobs in the county. The company will source 30,000 pounds of peanuts over the next three years from local Virginia farmers.