Patient First launches telehealth services

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Patient first is launching its new telehealth services in Virginia and Maryland.

These new telehealth visits will make it more convenient for residents to visit their physician through their smart phone, tablet, or computer. According to officials, to be eligible for telehealth visits, you must be 18 or older and have been treated at any patient first facilities within the last five years.

Ian Slinkman, Vice President of Public Relations said, “If you’re experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and your interested in seeing a physician about it, telehealth is a good option to get started and you just simply call the toll free number to get started with that. We also are offering, drive up testing at a number of our centers in Northern Virginia and in Maryland.”

Slinkman said Patient First centers are still open for those who don’t have access to devices to do telehealth visits.

To begin a telehealth visit, patients can call (866) 990-2533 where they will speak with a patent service representative.