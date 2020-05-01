Patient first announces drive-up COVID-19 testing

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)– Select patient first centers are now offering drive-up COVID-19 testing.

They’re providing drive-up COVID-19 testing at its locations off Garrisonville road in North Stafford and on Liberia Avenue in Manassas, Virginia.

In order to make appointment patients must meet CDC guidelines and screening criteria that include having symptoms of COVID-19 or are a healthcare worker or first responder.

All test samples are collected outside of the center and patients can remain in their vehicles through the entire process.

Testing will be done by appointment only, every day between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., 7 days a week at the following locations:

  • Patient First – North Stafford center: (540) 658-2811
  • Patient First – Liberia center: (571) 229-1797.

