Pathway Homes to provide direct outreach to help the homeless in Virginia

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) – Pathway Homes, a non-profit that supports the homeless, is reaching out to the community to help move those in need into housing in Fairfax, Virginia.

The non-profit is receiving a $65,000 grant from Kaiser Permanente to lead the initiative.

Pathway Homes says they will use the donation to hire a specialist who will go directly to areas where unsheltered individuals live and assist them in housing.

They say they expect to help over 75 people get off the streets within the first year of the grant.

