Passerby discovers deceased man in Sterling roadway

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Sterling. The victim was found early Wednesday morning in the roadway of Emerald Point Terrace.
The man has not been identified yet. Sheriff Mike Chapman said based on the manner of death, “it couldn’t be ruled anything but a homicide.” The body was found near Winding Road at around 3:30 in the morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call the detective on the case at 703-777-1021. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call 703-777-1919.
Homicide is very rare in Loudoun County. Chapman says the sheriff’s office averages two homicide investigations a year. There were zero homicides in 2019.
