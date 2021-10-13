Passengers walk through tunnel to evacuate Blue Line Metro train derailment

The Arlington Cemetery Metro Station was under investigation on Wednesday, after a train partially derailed Tuesday night. (Courtesy: Noelle Purcell)

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Buses replaced trains between Rosslyn and Pentagon stations on Wednesday after a Blue Line train partially derailed in a tunnel Tuesday evening.

WDVM spoke to Noelle Purcell, one of the passengers on the train. She was sitting in the car behind the one that derailed just before 5 p.m.

“Our cabin began to fill with a burning smell and smoke,” Purcell said in a written statement. “We sat in the dark for 90 minutes with glow sticks… telling jokes and stories to keep spirits lifted. Everyone was tense and anxious.”

Officials later confirmed that there was no fire on the train. Passengers were evacuated in groups and led through the tunnel to the Arlington Cemetery Station exit.

Now, the National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation to find out what caused the derailment.

Arlington Fire & EMS said no injuries were reported, but one person was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.