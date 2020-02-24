Partnership in Virginia aims to feed hungry children

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM)–Dominion Energy partners with a local organization every month to give back to students in need.

Dominion Energy partnered with the Assistance League of Northern Virginia, and also volunteers in the community to pack 1600 bags of food to go to title 1 schools in Northern Virginia for students in need. These bags go to students who recieve free and reduced lunch during the week but during the weekend they may not have anything to eat. Officials said after each event they personally deliever the bags.

Daniel Kociola, Customer Projects Coordinator said

“I’m really happy we have such a huge turnout here today alot of times we get really big turnouts around thr thanksiving and christmas holidays because people want to give back and have volunteer time to use but when we get to the begininng of the year sometimes there not as many volunteers but so far weve really maintained the amount through January and February.”

Title one schools receive supplemental funds in order to meet students’ educational goals.