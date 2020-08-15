Parking lot jewelry scammers

LOUDOUN COUNTY Va. (WDVM) — Every Friday the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office puts out a Fraud Friday warning.

This Friday they updated us with a new way scammers are targeting victims.

Known as the fake jewelry scam, scammers are approaching victims in parking lots and selling them fake jewelry by telling a sad story of needing money.

“We’re starting to see the fake jewelry in the community more and more, we see three or four a week, and most of the time the people who are engaged or encountered realize that this is a bad encounter or it’s fake, sometimes they don’t even call us, but it is important that if they are approached they contact the Sheriff’s office because we need their help” said Lt. Colonel Eric Prugh.

Colonel Prugh says the jewelry aspect of the scam is new the community, but scammers have other ways to push victims into giving them money the community needs to be aware of.

If you are encountered, notify the LCSO.