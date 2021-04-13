Park facilities slowly re-open in Fairfax County

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Park Authority has now re-opened certain attractions like carousel rides, and mini-golf at Lake Accotink Park, but as of now only on Saturdays and Sundays.

Officials said they have seen an increase in visitors since the soft launch and COVID-19 safety procedures will be enforced at reduced capacity.

Christopher Goldbecker, Parks Section Manager said, “One of the things that we did see over the last year was an influx in visitation. We do expect to see a lot of people come to the parks. Last year we had up to 4,000 cars within one day, and by our math, each car can have 3 people in it, so we’re talking about 12,000 people a day coming to Lake Accotink.”

The boating marina will re-open Memorial Day weekend, and officials said they will carefully monitor holiday weekends with COVID safety measures still in place. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to reserve a spot and reduce physical contact. Officials said drop-in tickets will still be available on-site if activities do not sell out online.