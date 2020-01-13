Parish members celebrate a mass in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

We also use this mass at this time of year in anticipation of the tribute that will be paid to Dr.Martin Luther King and recognize his contributions

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– Over 1,000 members came to the annual mass at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More to remember and honor the legacy of the late civil rights leader.

Bishop Michael Burbidge, Diocese of Arlington said “we also use this mass at this time of year in anticipation of the tribute that will be paid to Dr.Martin Luther King and recognize his contributions within our mass today.”

Dr. King was a minister and he followed his beliefs of practicing non-violence. Bishop Burbidge said that’s another reason why they pay homage to him.

Bishop Burbidge said, “Dr.King so often highlighted the mandate of Christ himself a beautiful quote of Dr. Martin Luther King is, we all have that thirst for freedom, for peace, for unity, but we cant satisfy that thirst by drinking he said out of the cup of bitterness and hatred.”

According to officials, this mass also celebrates diversity and unity. In Dr. King’s, “I have a dream” speech, he emphasized his dreams of equality and unity among all races. One parish member says that when being raised, he was taught to treat people with respect.

Vincent Wilkins, Esquire and parish member at St. Thomas More said, ” I think the one thing king preached most emphatically was that we’re brothers and sisters in Christ and we should treat ourselves as such.”

Officials look forward to welcome people across the diocese’s to remember Dr. King’s legacy.