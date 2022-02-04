Parents file lawsuit against Federick County School Board over mask policy

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County isn’t the only Northern Virginia school district facing legal action for its mask policies. This week, parents in Frederick County filed a lawsuit against the school board.

Some parents say it should be their choice whether their children wear a mask, while others say it’s about keeping all kids safe.

“We get bullied. We get stared at. And I just think at this point like, why do I have to go to school anymore if I’m not getting taught anything or are getting treated differently?” said Mariana Taran, a student at Millbrooke High School. “I just don’t have the courage to go anymore.”

Taran says she chooses not to wear a mask.

“We get locked in that auditorium. Like we don’t get to go out and see other people, even though they don’t wear their mask right or anything like that,” she said.

Jennifer Adams is one of the 45 parents suing members of the Frederick County School Board.



“If you want your child to wear a mask, wear one. If you want to get your child vaccinated, get vaccinated, says Adams. “And if you don’t, you should have that right too. At the end of the day, it’s just about parent’s choice.”

The lawsuit states that the Board of Education upholds Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order, giving parents the right to make the choice. It also mentions a temporary injunction that would make the mask policy invalid and allow students to be in the same setting with or without a mask.

Lorenda Washington has 3 kids in the Frederick County School system. She says she’s okay with masks.

“I know freedom is important, but you can’t just focus on freedom. You don’t put anything over safety with your children. Everyone working to protect each other is better than the alternative,” said Washington.

As for Adams’s son, he still chooses to wear a mask in school.

“My son continues to wear a mask because he’s afraid he won’t be able to be in the musical he’s afraid he won’t be able to participate in things he wants to be in,” said Adams.

WDCM 25 reached out to Frederick County Public Schools for comment but we have not received a response yet.

Frederick County schools board members have 21 days from when they were served to respond to the lawsuit.