Parents demand LCPS opens schools for five days a week

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Parents in Loudoun County, Va. want their kids back in school. Some held a rally on Monday night, demanding LCPS give parents the choice to select five-day in-person instruction. LCPS plans to have all students phased in by March 3 for two-day hybrid instruction.

Monday’s rally took place right before the school board presented its Fiscal Year 2022 budget request to the Loudoun County board of supervisors.

“I’ve seen our education system not go in the right direction. The school board and the board of supervisors are here asking for more money, yet they can’t figure out how to open schools. It’s saddening. First of all, we need to not just be open for two days a week, we need to be open for five days a week. There is no difference between two and five. We pride ourselves on being the best educators and the best county to live in. Let’s lead by example. I’m tired of weak leadership,” said Brandon Michon, an LCPS parent.

“We’re fighting for five days back in the classroom because it matters. Your children matter, the Commonwealth matters. We’re told that our voice doesn’t matter and that somebody else’s does. I can’t tell you how many awful comments we’ve gotten for standing up, but we’re going to stand up each and every day because our kids matter,” expressed Aliscia Andrews, former Congressional nominee for VA- 10.

“My high schooler is struggling, he is really struggling. Six hours in front of a screen? We can’t even do it with Zooms, right? It’s ridiculous, our kids need to be back at school five days a week, it is imperative,” explained Patti Menders, an LCPS parent.

“This isn’t about Republican or Democrat, it really isn’t. It isn’t about other issues either, it’s about a bunch of parents who are watching their kids fail and we need help. It’s about leadership and that’s really the point,” said Debbie Rose, a previous member of Loudoun school board.

The school board will meet again for its standard 2nd Tuesday meeting.