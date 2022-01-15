PARC at Tysons host ‘Shop Local Saturday’ event

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The PARC at Tysons is kicking off the year with its “Shop Local Saturday” event.

Celebrate Fairfax is hosting its local market, and organizers say it is essential to share the work of local businesses in the area.

“It’s really important, especially after this pandemic, to support local businesses, and we just love the opportunity to have all these local businesses come out to sell their items,” said Trinity Yansick, Program Manager, Celebrate Fairfax, Inc.

The market includes over 25 vendors with unique items, including art pieces, handmade soaps, fashion, and baked goods.

The PARC at Tysons will host its next event on Jan. 29.

For more information visit, www.celebratefairfax.com.