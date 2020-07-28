Pandemic-friendly tall ship Providence ready to set sail

Only 12 passengers are allowed at a time on the ship, including the crew and commanding officer, and masks are required.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The tall ship Providence, a reproduction of the first ship authorized to serve in the U.S. Continental Navy in the Revolutionary War, has been docked in Old Town Alexandria for about a year. It’s finally ready to set sail for tours, and the Tall Ship Providence Foundation is making sure it’s pandemic friendly.

Only 12 passengers are allowed at a time on the ship, including the crew and commanding officer, and masks are required. Passengers will meet at the visitors center, board the ship, and start their tour through the quarterdeck, main deck, and into the cabin to see how an ordinary sailor lived his life. The ship is cleaned after each tour.

“We, of course, very carefully go through, clean all touched surfaces with bleach or with Lysol wipes – anything that guests might have touched, sat on, breathed on. Then we also have various stations with hand sanitizer,” said Captain John Paul Jones.

The ship will set sail on the Potomac River. Captain Jones says it’s easy to keep your distance between people on the boat.

