Pamela Northam raises awareness for the “Safer At Home” campaign

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– For victims of domestic violence, staying home may not be safe. First Lady of Virginia, Pamela Northam and Governor Northam raise awareness of this problem.

The “Safer At Home” campaign is meant to keep Virginians healthier at home. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence on a typical day domestic violence hotlines receive approximately 21,000 calls a day. Officials said due to the pandemic cases have increased.

First Lady of Virginia, Pamela Northam said,

“Peace begins at home, in a time where we are asked to stay safer at home to limit the spread of COVID-19 having a home that feels safe and supportive is more important then ever. This campaign is meant to keep Virginians healthy at home, but it does not mean that you must stay at home if it isn’t safe for you.”

Northam said sexual and domestic violence agencies are always ready to help 24 hours a day. Officials say you can contact 804-793-9999 or call 800-838-8238.