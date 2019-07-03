Owners sought after dog found injured and malnourished

LORTON, Va. (WDVM) — Animal Protection Officers are asking for the public’s help to find the owners of a dog that ended up in a non-residential area of Lorton, Virginia.

The female pit bull was found alone on the 9500 block of Gunston Cove Road on June 18. At just 30 pounds, animal shelter staff say she appeared to be weak, malnourished and had several scars on her front legs. The pup, who hasn’t been given a name yet spent the last two weeks at a clinic recovering from those injuries.

“She had wounds that required daily cleaning by vet staff, she was on a number of medications to treat those injuries and also provide some pain relief and she couldn’t eat a full meal like a normal dog would,” said Amanda Novotny, Communications and Outreach Manager at Fairfax County Animal Shelter

If you are not able to care for your pet, you can surrender it to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter. Click here to find out how.