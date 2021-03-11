Owners of Febrey-Lothrop estate, Local Historic District in Arlington, issued a permit to demolish

Over 1,300 people signed a petition protesting the demolition in the hopes that a historic designation might sway a buyer to invest in the property.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The owners of the Febrey-Lothrop estate, which was historically designated last month, have decided to go forward with demolishing the property.

The 9.5-acre estate has a Colonial Revival mansion, several outbuildings and a pool. Many lived there, including a former county school superintendent, the co-founder of the Woodward & Lothrop Department Store and a real estate developer who was married to sitcom star Audrey Meadows. During the Civil War, it was home to thousands of Union and Confederate soldiers, who are believed to have written on the walls inside.

In April of 2020, an Arlington resident requested the Historic Affairs and Landmark Review Board look into designating the Febrey-Lothrop estate as a Local Historic District.

On January 25, the owners were issued a demolition permit. They also applied for a Land Disturbing Activity permit, or an LDA. Demolition couldn’t go forward without both permits. Two days later, the HALRB expedited the historical designation, and about a month later, the board unanimously approved it. Last week, the LDA permit was approved.

Over 1,300 people signed a petition protesting the demolition in the hopes that a historic designation might sway a buyer to invest in the property.

On its website, the county said, “The County Board, the County Manager, and the Historic Preservation Program do not have the legal authority to stop the approval or issuance of demolition or LDA permits as these are administrative review processes.”

Now that both permits have been issued, the county recommends residents learn more about its Historic Preservation Program and participate in the process to update Arlington’s Historic Preservation Master Plan.