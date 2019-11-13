Owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park & nephew indicted on animal cruelty charges

Live Now
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two people are facing animal cruelty charges following an investigation in Frederick County, Virginia.

Keith Wilson, the owner of “Wilson’s Wild Animal Park” and his nephew Christian Dall’acqua have been indicted with 46 counts of animal cruelty.

Back in August, the animal law unit removed 119 animals from the property after a judge issued an order finding that Wilson neglected the animals and deprived them of adequate care.

Animal welfare experts testified to photo and video evidence showing very disturbing conditions. They seized animals included lions, tigers, bears and more.

